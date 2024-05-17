Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $335.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $333.93.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Boston Beer stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.81. The stock had a trading volume of 55,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,234. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $264.63 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.88.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 65.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

