Apexium Financial LP Has $928,000 Stock Position in Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSLY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 5.19% of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 68,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478. Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $18.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.14.

About Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF

The Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified SmallCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 600 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSLY was launched on May 28, 2020 and is managed by Syntax.

