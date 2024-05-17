Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Raised by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.27.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.83. 23,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,116. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.77. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $325.11.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

