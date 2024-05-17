Apexium Financial LP Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,071,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,454. The stock has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.