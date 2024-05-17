Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBTS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.80.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 0.4 %
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 million. Analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 122,400 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
