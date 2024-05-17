Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PBH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.00. 136,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,915. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.