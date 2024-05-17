Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
