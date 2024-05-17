Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of ORA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 52,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

