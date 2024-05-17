Apexium Financial LP Cuts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 552,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 70,227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 839,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,185,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 107,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.