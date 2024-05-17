Royal Bank of Canada Raises Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $18.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,906. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,556,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,630,000 after buying an additional 4,035,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after buying an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

