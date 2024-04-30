Sabre (SABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.89 million. On average, analysts expect Sabre to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR remained flat at $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 436,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Sabre has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

