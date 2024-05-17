Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Has $496,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 330,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,410,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.24. 421,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,311. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

