Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 12.0% in April

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 363,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,849. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.