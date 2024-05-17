Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 560,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $236.14. 530,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,782. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

