Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Update

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,868,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.