Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Short Interest Update

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $649,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 89.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 133,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,522. The company has a market capitalization of $533.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

View Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.