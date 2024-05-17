Capital Wealth Planning LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 792,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,364. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -195.72 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $70.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

