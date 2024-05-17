Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.10 and last traded at $42.29. Approximately 188,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 877,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,288,000 after purchasing an additional 833,643 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,510,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $47,208,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,279,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,512,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,405,000 after acquiring an additional 461,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

