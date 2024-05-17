EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.93. 1,782,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,817. EQT has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EQT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

