Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $103.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $86.00.

EW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.88.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.98. 1,007,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,612,354. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.52. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $439,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

