Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.83 million.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 72,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,347. The stock has a market cap of $520.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

