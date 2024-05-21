Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIFR. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

CIFR stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 358,897 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,968,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 564,956 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

