Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Receives $18.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Delcath Systems Stock Up 6.1 %

DCTH opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.55. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,080.72% and a negative return on equity of 290.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Gil Aharon acquired 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,202,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

