Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $295.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.57.

NYSE:CPAY opened at $278.94 on Friday. Corpay has a 12-month low of $220.39 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $1,355,377,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $553,279,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

