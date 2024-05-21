Bank of America Raises Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $650.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PH. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $560.20.

NYSE PH opened at $548.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $319.14 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 168.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21,881.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,351,000. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

