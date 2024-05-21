Mizuho Boosts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $24.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AES. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

AES Stock Performance

AES opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 95.83%.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 81.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 157,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in AES by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

