Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDDT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 56.20.

RDDT opened at 61.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 48.76. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 846,804. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

