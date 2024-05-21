Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

