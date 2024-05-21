Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDDT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 56.20.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reddit

Reddit Trading Down 1.3 %

Reddit stock opened at 61.22 on Friday. Reddit has a 1 year low of 37.35 and a 1 year high of 74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 48.76.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reddit news, Director David C. Habiger acquired 3,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 34.00 per share, with a total value of 102,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 846,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,413 shares in the company, valued at 3,114,139.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.