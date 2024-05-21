Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.83.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 212,742 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 129,182 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

