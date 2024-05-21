Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $58,455.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $228.11 on Thursday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.27.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

