Brokerages Set Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) PT at $19.80

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson acquired 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HG opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.99.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

