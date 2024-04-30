Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 40,195 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,195 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Newpark Resources worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 62,705 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $610.03 million, a P/E ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

