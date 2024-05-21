Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,149 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,490,000 after acquiring an additional 624,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after acquiring an additional 620,131 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

