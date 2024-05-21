Head-To-Head Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) versus Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Jushi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88% Charlie’s -12.88% -1,974.53% -35.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jushi and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million 0.49 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.86 Charlie’s $16.25 million 1.55 -$2.09 million ($0.01) -11.00

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jushi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jushi has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Charlie’s beats Jushi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

(Get Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.