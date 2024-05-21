Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CLSA upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of KC stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $847.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.07. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.81% and a negative return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

