Brokerages Set Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Target Price at C$9.46

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

HWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$408,445.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total transaction of C$408,445.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,629 shares of company stock worth $4,037,876. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.53 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million for the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 27.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

