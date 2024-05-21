Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Truist Financial

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

