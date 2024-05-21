Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives $56.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,557,610.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,355 shares of company stock worth $6,670,004. Corporate insiders own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 140.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:SAH opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.