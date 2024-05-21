Scotiabank Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $21.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSPD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.56.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

NYSE LSPD opened at $15.31 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,984,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.