Analysts Set OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research firms recently commented on OGE. Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 147.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,750 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

