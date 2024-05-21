Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Critical Analysis

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -168.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The9 and Gryphon Digital Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $25.22 million 1.43 $2.82 million N/A N/A Gryphon Digital Mining $9.25 million 7.13 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

The9 has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The9 and Gryphon Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

The9 beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

