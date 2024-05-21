Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Micron Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.92.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $131.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,783. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

