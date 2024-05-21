Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Immutep Stock Up 4.7 %

Immutep stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. Immutep has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immutep by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Immutep in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Immutep by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Immutep by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

