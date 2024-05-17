Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 31,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. 8,999,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,081,639. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.76. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

