Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Trading Down 7.5%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.14. Approximately 23,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 78,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

