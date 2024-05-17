Mizuho Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $258.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $345.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.81.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.41. 444,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.15. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $180.28 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

