Morgan Stanley Boosts Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $70.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.22.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,023. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 65,982 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equity Residential by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.