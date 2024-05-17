Morgan Stanley Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $250.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.28.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of ESS stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.71. 88,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.79. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $269.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.