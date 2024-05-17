StockNews.com Upgrades Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE EDN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $879.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $785.09 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
