UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 831,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,023,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $745.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

