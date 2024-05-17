UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 831,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,023,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TIGR
UP Fintech Stock Performance
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UP Fintech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UP Fintech
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.